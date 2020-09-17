e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body appoints 35 specialist doctors at jumbo Covid centres

Mumbai civic body appoints 35 specialist doctors at jumbo Covid centres

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a bid to provide more effective medical treatment at its jumbo Covid centres in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a group of 35 specialist doctors from 11 prominent private hospitals in its seven jumbo Covid centres to oversee the treatment and coordinate with civic doctors. These private doctors will also bring in their expertise to consult critical cases at the jumbo centres.

The specialist doctors are from private hospitals including Breach Candy, Lilavati, Hinduja, Kokilaben, Bombay, Fortis, Nanavati and Ambani hospitals. A senior civic official said, “The facilities at our jumbo Covid centres are much better than private hospitals in several areas. This move will now encourage patients to get admitted in our centres, which are perceived to be ill-equipped.”

The jumbo Covid centres are located in Byculla, NSCI-Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Nesco-Goregaon, Mulund and Dahisar areas. The total bed capacity in these centres is 7,650 and around 1,466 medical staffers are deployed there.

