Mumbai civic body asks Kangana Ranaut to take corrective measures against illegalities in her Bandra office

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:24 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai’s governing civic body, on Tuesday issued a notice to actor Kangana Ranaut over “8-10 types of structural violations” carried out in her office while asking her reply in 24 hours and take corrective measures, failing which “the illegal portions” will be demolished. Ranaut’s staff refused to accept the notice and prompted BMC officials to pin it on a wall of the premises.

Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films Private Limited office is located in a ground plus two-storey structure.

Vinayak Vispute, an assistant municipal commissioner, said a site inspection of the office was conducted according to the approved plans in BMC’s development plan department. “We have listed out several violations in the notice and will await her reply on the same. Depending on that, further action will be taken.”

Ranaut was not immediately available for comments.

A civic official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they had received a complaint that the structure was being used for commercial purposes though it is supposed to be a residential one. A report citing all illegalities of the structure is being prepared.

The actor has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls BMC, over her remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Maharashtra government has accused Ranaut of carrying forward the political agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP-led Central government provided Y-plus category security to Ranaut on Monday two days before she was expected to return to Mumbai from her home state of Himachal Pradesh. Around a dozen armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will protect the actor round the clock in three shifts wherever she travels.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has called the Centre’s move to provide security “to people who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra” surprising and sad.

Ranaut on Monday shared on Twitter videos purportedly showing BMC officials at her office premises in Mumbai and added the Sena-ruled civic body may demolish the property on Tuesday.

Ranaut has said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On September 3, she put out a tweet asking why Mumbai felt like it was PoK in response to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut advice to her not to visit the city if she was afraid of the city’s police.

The Shiv Sena has accused Ranaut of insulting Mumbai and its police force.

Ranaut earlier said she may require security from Himachal Pradesh police or the Centre, but will not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged “drug mafia in Bollywood”.

Ranaut is the first Bollywood celebrity to be guarded by CRPF, which protects about 60 dignitaries, including Union home minister Amit Shah.