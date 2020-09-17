Mumbai civic body offers free learning resources to students across Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:33 IST

In order to ensure that students across the state get access to online learning resources, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now allow students from anywhere in the state to take online admission in its schools.

According to a circular issued by the state education department on Thursday, students from any part of the state who wish to attend online classes conducted by BMC teachers for Classes 1 to 10 can do so free of cost. “Such students can open the civic body’s official website — http://portal.mcgm.gov.in — and fill out a form seeking admission to online classes of BMC,” states the circular. Once they fill out the form, students will be given passwords to join the classes.

Officials from the education department said the move is aimed at helping students who might have migrated to their hometowns and are missing school or ones whose parents are not able to afford fees of private schools. “The initiative is completely free of cost. Students will be given a certificate at the end of the academic year with details of the learning outcomes achieved in the online classes. Once enrolled, they would have to attend classes on a regular basis,” said an official.

Every day, BMC conducts two live sessions of 45 minutes each for students of Classes 1 to 8 and four live sessions of the same duration for Classes 9 and 10 students. There is a break of around 10 minutes between two sessions. Videos of the sessions conducted by BMC school teachers are then uploaded on YouTube, which students can access later.

“The channels are getting good response and even students who are not enrolled in civic schools will benefit from the exercise now on. We hope we can reach out to more and more students to facilitate online learning during the Covid-19 situation,” said a teacher of a civic school in the eastern suburbs.