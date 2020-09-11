e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body to make citizens aware about disasters through free seminars

Mumbai civic body to make citizens aware about disasters through free seminars

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:41 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to organise seminars and workshops for citizens in areas that are prone to disasters such as building collapses and flooding to raise awareness about how to identify disasters and ways to survive them. As part of its outreach programme to bridge the gap between BMC and citizens, these seminars will be free of cost.

Senior civic officials said that community leaders and elected representatives will be roped in to get more people to sign up for this programme in order to increase the turnout. Pamphlets and booklets related to the seminars will be distributed among citizens to further extend the reach of the awareness programme.

Mumbai has nearly 20,000 dilapidated buildings, a majority of which is located in south Mumbai. BMC has also identified around 273 flood-prone spots in the city which include Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Pydhonie and settlements around Mithi river.

In addition, similar workshops and seminars on fire related disasters will be conducted on ward level. The programme is being brainstormed and an outline will be prepared following discussions with various departments, civic officials said.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “In situations involving natural disasters or fire, the time taken by agencies to reach the spot is crucial. Alertness of people trapped in such cases could save a lot of mishaps. For instance, crawling under a smoke-logged room during a fire towards the exit avoids feeling suffocated.”

With this initiative, the civic body aims to connect ward machineries with citizens. Ward officials will give inputs on areas that will be selected for these workshops.

