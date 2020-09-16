Mumbai cop booked for rape, cheating

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:21 IST

VP Road police booked a 51-year-old constable for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old Girgaum resident.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on September 15 after the police received a written complaint that the constable was exploiting the complainant since the past nine months under the pretext of marriage. The constable is yet to be arrested.

The accused is attached to Worli unit of the local arms branch. The survivor they became friends in January this year and that the accused had promised to marry her after divorcing his wife. “The accused later sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He also took money from her by saying that his salary was not credited due to ongoing pandemic situation,” a police officer said.

According to the survivor, the accused took around ₹1,70,000 from her citing various reasons such as purchasing mobile phone, shoes, clothes, fuel, and medicines. The accused allegedly physically assaulted her when she refused to give him money. Following this, the woman lodged the complaint.

An officer from VP Road police station said, “We have recorded her statement and registered the FIR against the constable.”

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.