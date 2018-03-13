Mumbai cops live in Rajasthan village for 6 days to nab 17-yr-old robber

Five police officers from Vikhroli police station pretended to be businessmen and stayed with a nomadic tribe outside a small village in Rajasthan to nab a robber, who is a minor.

The 17-year-old boy had robbed a jeweller in Vikhroli of gold worth Rs20 lakh and fled to his village Antaliya in Kumblegarh district at Rajasambandh in Rajasthan.

The owner of Prashant Jewellers at Tagore Nagar approached the police on February 24, claiming that his employee had stolen gold worth Rs20 lakh. The complainant had not taken down the boy’s details while hiring him.

The police tracked the accused’s mobile phone and learnt that he was in a forest outside a village in Rajasthan.

The police spoke to the boy’s acquaintances from the same village. They told the officers that the boy stayed in Antaliya village. A team of five police officers left for Rajasthan and reached the forest area where they had traced the boy’s mobile phone.

“We could not get the boy’s exact location but we knew that he was hiding in the forest. We could not even take the help of the local police and approach the villagers as they would have retaliated,” said Vijay Sandbhor assistant police inspector from Vikhroli police station.

The officers said for six days they lived in a tribal village on the outskirts of the forest and searched for the boy.

“We pretended to be businessmen from the city who had lost their way. We sought refuge in the village and searched for the accused,” said Sandbhor. After six days, a man told the police that the boy had been hiding in a farm.

“We nabbed the boy. He has been detained. We recovered the jewellery from him,” said Sanjay More, senior police inspector of Vikhroli police station.