Mumbai Crawford market accident: Car was not in accused's name

Mumbai Crawford market accident: Car was not in accused’s name

mumbai Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:16 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Investigation into the Crawford market crash, which left five dead, has revealed that the driver had purchased the car online for ₹28,000 did not have the registration certificate (RC) in his name. The car had been sold twice before the accused, Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Diggi, 46, bought it. Sources from regional transport office (RTO) said the original owner may face legal problem for not transferring the vehicle’s RC to Sayyed’s name.

According to RTO rules, when an owner sells a motor vehicle (two-wheeler or car), it is important to get the RC and insurance policy transferred in the name of the buyer. If he fails to do so, the owner runs the risk of facing legal problems if the vehicle is involved in any accident or is used in any criminal activity.

An officer from Pydhonie police station said the car used by Sayyed changed hands twice this year but none of the buyers transferred the car documents in their names.

As per RTO record, the owner of the vehicle is still Jyoti Babaria, a Parel resident. Babaria sold it to one Taufuq Taj and his friend Sunny Rajput in January.

Rajput, who works at a private hospital, said, “We (Taj and Rajput) were looking for a car to learn driving. We found this car on an online exchange site and purchased it from Babaria for ₹32,000 on January 9.”

“As lockdown started in March, we were unable drive it and decided to sell it. We posted an online advertisement for the same and we got call from Diggi in June. We sold the car to him for ₹28,000,” Rajput added.

An officer said, “Jyoti didn’t transfer the RC in Taj or Rajput’s name, and they have submitted evidence to show they sold the car.”

In the accident earlier last week, five people lost their lives and three people sustained grave injuries. All the injured are undergoing treatment and are said to be stable.

NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
