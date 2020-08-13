Mumbai gets 1,000mm surplus rain till August 12

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 01:05 IST

Heavy rain spells have given the city around 1,000mm surplus rain by August 12, compared to last year. The weather bureau has also issued a yellow alert for the city for Thursday, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds reaching 45-55kmph occasionally.

From June 1 to August 12, the Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, has received 2,474.7mm rain, an excess of 1,004mm (70%) than the average. During the same time, Santacruz has received 2,561.8mm rain, 964.3mm (60%) more than the average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted conditions similar to the city for Thane and Sindhudurg, while an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

“More rain intensity has been witnessed towards the northwestern suburbs of Mumbai over the past 24 hours, and the trend is likely to continue. Radar and satellite images have indicated dense cloud cover over the north Konkan coast increasing the possibility of heavy showers for Mumbai Metropolitan Region and surrounding areas as well as ghats over the next 48 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Moderate showers with isolated intense spells were recorded across the city and suburbs through the day on Wednesday. While the suburbs recorded 38.6mm rain, 8.4mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai between 8.30am and 5.30pm. However, heavy rain was recorded towards the northwestern suburbs, parts of the eastern suburbs, and surrounding areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Dombivli recorded maximum rain at 95.9mm, followed by Borivli at 92mm, Dahisar 82mm, Thane 74.8mm, and Navi Mumbai 32.2mm. Bandra recorded maximum rain at 82.2mm in the central suburbs, while 21.8mm rain was recorded in Mazagaon, highest in south Mumbai.

Moderate to heavy rain was also recorded across seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai. Tansa recorded 73mm, Tulsi 66mm, Bhatsa and Vihar 60mm each, Upper Vaitarna 39mm, Modak Sagar 32mm, and Middle Vaitarna 31mm. The combined water stock has reached 55.5% of the required quantum against 91.7% this time last year.

Meanwhile, over 24 hours (between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday), the suburbs recorded 30.7mm rain and south Mumbai recorded 16.7mm. IMD classifies 15.6-64.4mm as moderate, while 64.5-115.5mm rain is heavy.

Across the state, between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday, Matheran recorded maximum rain at 72.2mm, followed by Mahabaleshwar (58.6mm), Dahanu (43mm), Thane (37mm) and Mumbai 30 mm.

So far this season, from June 1 to August 12, Maharashtra has recorded 8% excess rain with 713.1mm against the average for the period at 657.3mm. Marathwada recorded 32% excess rain, central Maharashtra 15% excess, while Vidarbha remained 13% deficient.