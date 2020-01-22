e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai girl gets national bravery award for saving lives during 2018 building fire

Mumbai girl gets national bravery award for saving lives during 2018 building fire

Sadavarte quickly gathered clothes found in the house, soaked them with water and instructed everybody, including her family and neighbours to cover their noses and breathe through it.

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai girl was awarded for saving 10 lives during fire at Crystal tower at Parel in Mumbai in August 2018.
Mumbai girl was awarded for saving 10 lives during fire at Crystal tower at Parel in Mumbai in August 2018. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Zen Sadavarte, a 12-year-old girl, who saved lives of 10 people from a fire at Parel’s Crystal Tower on August 22, 2018, was given the Indian Council for Child Welfare’s National Bravery Award for 2019 on Tuesday in Delhi.

Sadavarte, a student of Don Bosco International School, Matunga, drew admiration for using the techniques learnt during a disaster management class while battling the fire without panicking and for ably guiding others stuck in the blaze.

She quickly gathered clothes found in the house, soaked them with water and instructed everybody, including her family and neighbours to cover their noses and breathe through it.

“More than the award I am happy that so many people survived through the fire and are alive today. The tragedy could have taken a toll on our family and neighbours,” said Sadavarte.

Zen’s father Gunratan Sadavarte said they were proud of their daughter, who believed in helping people.

The fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the Crystal Tower claimed four lives and left 27 injured. Apart from Zen, 16-year-old Akash Khillare from Aurangabad was also awarded for bravery on Tuesday. He had saved a woman and a daughter from drowning in Dudhna river. Another 20 children from 11 other states were also presented with the award.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News