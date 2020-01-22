Mumbai girl gets national bravery award for saving lives during 2018 building fire

mumbai

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:20 IST

Zen Sadavarte, a 12-year-old girl, who saved lives of 10 people from a fire at Parel’s Crystal Tower on August 22, 2018, was given the Indian Council for Child Welfare’s National Bravery Award for 2019 on Tuesday in Delhi.

Sadavarte, a student of Don Bosco International School, Matunga, drew admiration for using the techniques learnt during a disaster management class while battling the fire without panicking and for ably guiding others stuck in the blaze.

She quickly gathered clothes found in the house, soaked them with water and instructed everybody, including her family and neighbours to cover their noses and breathe through it.

“More than the award I am happy that so many people survived through the fire and are alive today. The tragedy could have taken a toll on our family and neighbours,” said Sadavarte.

Zen’s father Gunratan Sadavarte said they were proud of their daughter, who believed in helping people.

The fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the Crystal Tower claimed four lives and left 27 injured. Apart from Zen, 16-year-old Akash Khillare from Aurangabad was also awarded for bravery on Tuesday. He had saved a woman and a daughter from drowning in Dudhna river. Another 20 children from 11 other states were also presented with the award.