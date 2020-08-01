e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai hospital devises ‘kavach’ to move Covid-19 patients

Mumbai hospital devises ‘kavach’ to move Covid-19 patients

The patient transport ‘kavach’ aims to reduce the risk of infection among the hospital staff, visitors and other patients.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 12:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
A general view of a temporary facility created to facilitate cancer patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai.
A general view of a temporary facility created to facilitate cancer patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (Reuters/ Representative image)
         

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection among its medical staff, the state-run J J Hospital here has developed a transport chamber for contactless movement of Covid-19 patients within the premises.

Developed by the general surgery department of the hospital with the help of engineers of a firm named Indomed Devices, the patient transport ‘kavach’ aims to reduce the risk of infection among the hospital staff, visitors and other patients.

Sanskrit word ‘kavach’ literally means an armour.

“The cost-effective glass transport trolley has a HEPA filter at the head end, which filters out particles as small as 0.02 microns,” said Amol Wagh, assistant professor of surgery at J J Hospital.

“Everyday thousands of health care workers test positive for the infection and have to be quarantined. This results in shortage of medical staff,” he said.

Hence, innovation in protective devices is the need of the hour as medical staff has to spend long hours in PPE kits, making it difficult for them to provide required patient care and treatment, Wagh added.

Speaking about the innovation, head of surgery, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, who came up with the concept, said the trolley will not only prevent transmission of coronavirus, but it also protect Covid-19 patients with low immunity from contracting other infections from their surroundings.

Patients can be incubated in the trolley and tests, such as sonography, can also be done when the patient is inside the chamber, Wagh said, adding that engineers and experts are working on ways to install the chamber in ambulances and make it compatible for CT scans.

tags
top news
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend
Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19
‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19
‘Incomparable contribution to freedom movement’: Shah remembers Tilak
‘Incomparable contribution to freedom movement’: Shah remembers Tilak
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
Former English footballer Terry Phelan previews Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final
Former English footballer Terry Phelan previews Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In