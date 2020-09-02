e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Huge traffic jams reported on eastern express highway

Mumbai: Huge traffic jams reported on eastern express highway

Mumbai traffic: Two incidents on the eastern express highway apart from rains led to bumper-to-bumper traffic

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:07 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Huge traffic jams were reported on the eastern express highway in Mumbai.
Huge traffic jams were reported on the eastern express highway in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Satish Bate)
         

Huge traffic jams were reported on the eastern express highway (EEH) due to two incidents which took place during the morning peak hours between 9.30 to 10.30 am.

According to Mumbai Police’s Vikhroli traffic division, a container which was coming from Jogeshwari to Vikhroli through Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR) broke down near Gandhi Nagar.

The second incident was reported near Ghatkopar flyover on EEH, where a car hit two bikes at around 10.30 am. No one received any major injuries in this accident, said a traffic police officer.

Kundalik Kaigude Inspector Vikhroli traffic division said the traffic police were removing the vehicles to smoother the traffic as soon as possible.

According to the traffic police, there were a large number of vehicles on major roads due to easing of restrictions on movement of people including from one district to another. Heavy traffic was reported on the Sion-Panvel highway and parts of Andheri, Goregaon, Malad and Kurla.

tags
top news
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Naidu on no Question Hour in monsoon session
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Naidu on no Question Hour in monsoon session
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
‘Kieron Pollard not good enough to play Test cricket’
‘Kieron Pollard not good enough to play Test cricket’
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In