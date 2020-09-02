Mumbai: Huge traffic jams reported on eastern express highway

mumbai

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:07 IST

Huge traffic jams were reported on the eastern express highway (EEH) due to two incidents which took place during the morning peak hours between 9.30 to 10.30 am.

According to Mumbai Police’s Vikhroli traffic division, a container which was coming from Jogeshwari to Vikhroli through Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR) broke down near Gandhi Nagar.

The second incident was reported near Ghatkopar flyover on EEH, where a car hit two bikes at around 10.30 am. No one received any major injuries in this accident, said a traffic police officer.

Kundalik Kaigude Inspector Vikhroli traffic division said the traffic police were removing the vehicles to smoother the traffic as soon as possible.

According to the traffic police, there were a large number of vehicles on major roads due to easing of restrictions on movement of people including from one district to another. Heavy traffic was reported on the Sion-Panvel highway and parts of Andheri, Goregaon, Malad and Kurla.