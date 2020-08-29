e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting sister-in-law

Mumbai man arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting sister-in-law

The woman finally mustered courage to report incidents of sexual assault on her person a year after it began.

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:02 IST
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Police has arrested the man accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law.
Police has arrested the man accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

A 34-year-old man from Mumbai’s Govandi has been arrested for sexually assaulting his 21-year-old sister-in-law. City’s Shivaji Nagar police arrested him on Friday from Baiganwadi locality.

The survivor told police in her statement that she and her brother-in-law were alone at home last year in the month of June, when he took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

According to the police, the woman’s ordeal did not stop at that. He again molested her and used to threaten to drive her out of the house by asking his brother to divorce her if she ever revealed the episodes to anyone.

Police said that while the victim didn’t reveal her ordeal out of fear, her suffering continued unabated, giving her the courage to report the accused.

Following her complaint, on August 27, police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376 (Punishment for rape), 354 (Assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the woman’s brother-in-law and arrested him.

