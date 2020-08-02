e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old daughter since 2016

Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old daughter since 2016

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:41 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 44-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughter for more than four years. The incident came to light on August 1 after the mother of the 16-year-old survivor approached Amboli police to file a case against the accused.

The girl’s mother, in her statement to the police, said, “My daughter did not speak about it as her father had threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed his crime to anyone. But after she realised that her father would not stop assaulting her, she finally gathered the courage and confided in me.”

The police registered a case under sections 376 (2) (F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2) (i) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe from Amboli police station said,” We are investigating the case further.”

