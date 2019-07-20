Mumbai man kills 40-year-old for refusing sex, held

The Virar police arrested a 35-year-old farm labourer on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a woman by assaulting her with a rod.

According to the police, the accused, Rajesh Pawar, killed 40-year-old Anita Madke because she refused to have sex with him. Madke was a resident of Saiwan village, located along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

“On Monday afternoon, she went to spray pesticide in her field, which is located at a desolate spot away from the village. Pawar, who is from the same village, was sowing seeds in a nearby field. Seeing Madke alone, he accosted her,” said police inspector Anil Dabade, from Virar police station.

According to the police, Pawar dragged Anita behind some bushes and demanded to have sex with her. “When she refused and threatened to tell her husband, Pawar picked up a rod fitted with a hook and hit Madke on her head and face. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Pawar then stole Madke’s mangalsutra and fled the spot,” said Dabade.

After her body was found by some locals, the police registered a case of murder against unknown persons and began the investigation.

“We checked the roster of all the farm labourers who worked in the nearby fields and realised that Pawar did not report to work the day after the murder. We arrested him on July 17 for interrogation, during which he confessed to have killed Madke,” said Dabade.

The police have recovered the stolen chain. Pawar has been charged with murder and theft charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced in Vasai court on July 18. The court has remanded him in police custody.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 04:17 IST