Mumbai man promised Rs 63-cr by men posing as sadhus, duped of Rs14.37 lakh

Borivli police have booked four unidentified men who posed as sadhus and duped a 63-year-old of Rs 14.37 lakh on the pretext of solving his financial crisis. The accused told the complainant that they needed money and gold to conduct a puja near Tungareshwar in Vasai, which would in return give him Rs 63 crore.

From May 2018, the complainant gave the accused cash and gold worth Rs 14.37 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant has an automobile business and owns a shop in Borivli (West). In May 2018, one of the accused, posing as a sadhu, came to the shop. He identified himself as Balaknath.

“Balaknath asked me for tea and I gave it to him as he was a sadhu. He then told me that I looked tensed and he could conduct a puja near Tungareshwar in Vasai and solve my problems. As I was facing financial crisis, I got carried away and paid him Rs 25,000,” the complainant said in his statement.

The complainant then got a call from ‘Bhootnath’ who claimed to be Balaknath’s guru, police said. The complainant said that Bhootnath told him, “The place where the puja was being conducted is cursed as a murder took place there. We need Rs 1.5 lakh more and once the puja is done, you will get Rs 63 crore.”

The complainant then paid the money after which a third person, identifying himself as ‘Balakgiri’ came to his shop and said that the puja had almost been completed, but they needed to offer some gold to a goddess in Gujarat. They said they would return the gold after the puja. The complainant then gave them 30 grams gold worth Rs 90,000, police said.

In June this year, a fourth person named ‘Bada Guruji’ called the complainant and asked for more money to continue the puja, but he refused to give it. The accused then told him that if the puja was stopped midway, his family members would be cursed and they would die. Out of fear, the complainant gave them the money, police said.

On Monday, he approached the police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the four under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

