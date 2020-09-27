Mumbai man who raped minor daughter confesses to filming act on mobile phone

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:37 IST

Andheri police have recovered seven videos from the mobile phone of a 34-year-old man accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he had filmed his repeated acts of sexually assault on his minor daughter.

On September 24, police arrested the accused of raping his daughter. According to the survivor, on September 14, her father assaulted her when nobody was at home. He allegedly threatened to set her on fire if she revealed the incident to anyone.

An officer from Andheri police station said, “Soon after the accused was arrested, we seized his mobile phone and while scanning it, we found seven video clips which he had recorded while raping his daughter. The video evidence proved that the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her. We are now checking if he had uploaded these videos anywhere or shared them with anybody.”

Vijay Belge, senior inspector from Andheri police station, said, “We have arrested the accused and he is currently in police custody. We have asked the relatives of the survivor to take custody of her for the sake of her safety.”

Sources also revealed that police are planning to add section 67 (B) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc) of the Information Technology Act to the first information report (FIR).

The survivor, in her statement, said that her mother had died in 2016 and she stayed with her father and 18-year-old brother. She further said that after her mother’s death, her father molested her multiple times.

Fearful of her father, the survivor narrated the ordeal to a neighbour, who took her to the police station to register a complaint, said an officer.

Police booked her father under section 376 (2) (F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment] of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.