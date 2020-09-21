e-paper
Mumbai Metro 3: 31 breakthroughs done; 87% tunnelling complete

Mumbai Metro 3: 31 breakthroughs done; 87% tunnelling complete

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:41 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

In another significant milestone, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5 km Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), on Monday achieved its 31st tunnel breakthrough. Overall, 87% of the tunnelling work for the fully underground Metro corridor has been completed.

A breakthrough is when a tunnel boring machine (TBMs) completes its predetermined drive.

On Monday, the Tapi-1 TBM completed its downline stretch between Sahar station and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1 station. The 1.5 km stretch was completed in 449 days, as per a press statement issued by MMRC.

Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC said, “CSMIA T1 is one of the most significant stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor which is expected to witness heavy footfall of about one lakh commuters. These stations will provide direct connectivity to domestic and international airports and help reduce traffic snarls in the city.”

While MMRC had earlier estimated a total of 32 breakthroughs, officials said that 10 more tunnel breakthroughs are expected and seven TBMs are still on work in different areas along the corridor. MMRC officials had earlier told HT that they expect to complete tunnelling work by February 2021. It was earlier estimated to be completed by December 2020.

The CSMIA T1 station is a part of package-6 of the corridor, which consists of the T1, T2 and the Sahar road stations. According to MMRC, 85% of the overall package work has been completed and 55% of the T1 station work has also been completed.

An MMRC spokesperson said that 60% of the overall civil work for the project has also been completed. However, the Maharashtra government is yet to take a decision on shifting the carshed from Aarey colony, after it stalled the works in November 2019.

