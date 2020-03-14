Mumbai Monorail all set to get women pilots, station masters

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:07 IST

Women are set to become the driving force behind Mumbai Monorail. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which runs services on the 19.5-km line between Chembur and Jacob Circle, will soon induct three women pilots and three women station masters, officials confirmed.

According to MMRDA officials, the women are currently undergoing a 45-day training period, after which they will be inducted to run the rakes. A senior official from MMRDA said, “We did not have any women pilots so far and we thought it would be a progressive move, so we decided to train and recruit women for the posts.”

In the past few years, many women have stepped into the hitherto male-dominated space. Currently, both the Central Railway and Western Railway lines have a woman pilot each. Mumbai Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) has two women pilots.

Meanwhile, international firms have showed interest in supplying 10 new rakes for Mumbai Monorail. A senior MMRDA official confirmed that companies such as BYD Co Ltd, CRRC Corporation Ltd and Switzerland-based ABB attended a pre-bid meeting in MMRDA’s office on March 5. This is the second tender by MMRDA to procure 10 additional rakes after a tender for the same in 2019 was cancelled.

Mumbai Monorail is currently operational with five rakes.

MMRDA is also looking at re-training its staff in the operation and maintenance of the new generation trains.

It is also in the process of refurbishing two rakes to improve frequency. Currently, the frequency between two trains is 20-25 minutes which MMRDA is looking at reducing to 15 minutes.