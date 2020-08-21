Mumbai, neighbouring areas likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in next 24 hours: IMD

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:55 IST

Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raighar and Palghar are likely to receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

An orange warning has been issued for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours, Deputy Director General of the IMD (Mumbai), KS Hosalikar, said.

Mumbai and Thane earlier received widespread “moderate to heavy” rainfall over a period of 24 hours which ended at 8:30 am on Friday.

As per the IMD, Matheran observatory in the adjoining Raigad district recorded 122.20 mm rainfall during the same time period.

The Alibaug weather station in Raigad recorded 49 mm rain, while Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region received 83.6 mm rainfall, the weather department added.

On the other hand, Colaba weather bureau, representative of Mumbai’s island city, recorded 63.2 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory, representative of Mumbai’s suburbs, reported 31mm.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Mumbai two weeks back, which led to severe waterlogging in several areas of the capital city of Maharashtra. Waterlogging was reported at nine prominent locations, four locations in the eastern suburbs and three in the western suburbs.

In the aftermath of this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to appoint a technical consultant who would be responsible for studying the reasons for waterlogging, design of roads and stormwater drains and provide adequate solutions.

(with inputs from PTI)