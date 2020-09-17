e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai petrol dealers seek additional police protection after series of robberies

Mumbai petrol dealers seek additional police protection after series of robberies

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:46 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

A petrol dealers association has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner asking for increased security at petrol pumps in the city.

Citing robbery attempts at petrol pumps while they operate with limited staff due to pandemic, the Petrol Dealers Association Mumbai has asked for help from the police department, especially at night.

“A case of robbery took place at a petrol pump in Jogeshwari and an unknown person took a bag of ₹50,000 from a CNG filling point. The situation is especially crucial at night between 11pm and 7am when most petrol pumps are shut or are operating with one or two staff. We request you to kindly look into the issue and increase patrolling at petrol pumps in the night,” read a statement issued by Venkat Rao, president, Petrol Dealers Association Mumbai.

