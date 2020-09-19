Mumbai Police constable booked for ‘spreading disaffection’ among colleagues against seniors

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:28 IST

The city police booked a constable on Thursday who allegedly tried to spread disaffection among other personnel against senior officers.

The accused constable, Sachin Ambhiram Jaiswal, would make record audios or videos of police personnel on issues faced by them. He would then upload the clips on police’s WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

HT tried to contact Jaiswal, but his phone was switched off.

Action against Jaiswal was taken after deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the quick response team (QRT) (an elite commando unit formed after the 26/11 terror attacks), Vasant Jadhav, registered a complaint against the constable at Worli police station.

According to Jadhav’s complaint, on September 12, he received a call around 8pm from Jaiswal.

“Jaiswal asked Jadhav why he did not relieve six commandos [from QRT], who are selected for the special protection unit (SPU) for training at Pune. When Jadhav asked Jaiswal if he was from QRT, the constable informed him that he is from the local arms division at Naigaon and called the DCP on behalf of the police union. Jadhav told Jaiswal that the commandos were not relieved based on the commissioner of police’s order,” stated the DCP’s complaint.

Four hours later, Jadhav learnt that an audio clip of his statements was uploaded by a QRT constable on a WhatsApp group of the police.

“Jaiswal uploaded the recorded conversation on WhatsApp groups with an intention of spreading disaffection among the personnel of QRT against their seniors and the government, and hence I have lodged a complaint against him,” Jadhav stated in the first information report (FIR) registered on Thursday.

Worli police booked Jaiswal under section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922. The charge is to penalise a person who intentionally causes or attempts to cause, or does any act which he knows is likely to cause disaffection towards the government established by law, among members of police force; or induces or attempts to induce or does any act which he knows is likely to induce any member of a police force to withhold his services or to commit a breach of discipline.

An officer from Worli police station said the constable may be suspended soon as he went against the seniors and it amounts to indiscipline.