Mumbai rain intensity reduces, on and off showers predicted through Sunday

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:45 IST

After moderate rains in Mumbai over the past 24 hours, the intensity of showers reduced on Sunday after the city suburbs recorded 52.9 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Sunday morning and south Mumbai recording 37.2 mm rains in the same period.

The weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rains for the next three days in the city with the location wise data predicting 40-70 mm rain across most areas in the city.

On Sunday, light showers were recorded in the northern suburbs while Palghar and areas further north of the district continued to receive intense rainfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Weather systems that brought rains to Mumbai and the surrounding regions have moved slightly northwards over central India allowing rain intensity to be more over northwestern parts of the country including Rajasthan and Gujarat. Peripheral showers are being witnessed along the north Konkan coast. However, Mumbai could expect only on and off showers on Sunday and Monday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region IMD.

Over the last 24 hours, Matheran recorded the maximum rains along the Konkan coast at 124 mm, followed by Mahabaleshwar at 75mm, Thane at 60 mm, Dahanu 53 mm and Harnai 27 mm.

Mumbai city and the suburbs have recorded 63% excess rain for the season so far and the highest in August since 1983.

The forecast issued for the rest of Sunday predicted cloudy conditions with moderate rains with the possibility of occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs while on Monday, light to moderate rains can be expected, it said.