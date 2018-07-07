Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services disrupted due to waterlogging

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday, three days after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near a railway station and held up the city’s local train network during showers.

South Mumbai and suburban Kalyan and Thane are reporting rains, prompting municipal officials to prepare for emergency measures.

Here are the LIVE updates:

2:30 pm IST Traffic jam near Anjur Phata on Nashik bypass





2.29 PM IST Water logging on Nasik Highway





2:10 PM IST Thane received over 76mm rainfall: Thane Municipal Corporation Thane Municipal Corporation told IMD that Thane recorded 76.95 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30pm on Saturday.





1:53 PM IST Traffic officials fill up potholes on Sion-Panvel highway





12:45pm IST Train services resume in Kalyan-Badlapur section Services have resumed in Kalyan Badlapur section from 11.30 am. However, There is some delay — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2018





12:10pm IST Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level, says Maharashtra irrigation department. Kalyan-Murbad bridge closed for traffic due to heavy rains.



