Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services disrupted due to waterlogging
South Mumbai, suburban Kalyan and Thane are reporting rains, prompting municipal officials to prepare for emergency measures.
2:30 pm IST
2.29 PM IST
2:10 PM IST
1:53 PM IST
12:45pm IST
12:20pm IST
12:10pm IST
12:00pm IST
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday, three days after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near a railway station and held up the city’s local train network during showers.
South Mumbai and suburban Kalyan and Thane are reporting rains, prompting municipal officials to prepare for emergency measures.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Traffic jam near Anjur Phata on Nashik bypass
Water logging on Nasik Highway
Thane received over 76mm rainfall: Thane Municipal Corporation
Thane Municipal Corporation told IMD that Thane recorded 76.95 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30pm on Saturday.
Traffic officials fill up potholes on Sion-Panvel highway
Train services resume in Kalyan-Badlapur section
Services have resumed in Kalyan Badlapur section from 11.30 am. However, There is some delay— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2018
Heavy rainfall in Palghar
#Maharashtra: Visuals of heavy rainfall from Palghar pic.twitter.com/izVzMJuQDV— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018
Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level
Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level, says Maharashtra irrigation department. Kalyan-Murbad bridge closed for traffic due to heavy rains.
Train services disrupted
Local train services between Badlapur and Kalyan affected due to waterlogging on tracks.