  Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services disrupted due to waterlogging

South Mumbai, suburban Kalyan and Thane are reporting rains, prompting municipal officials to prepare for emergency measures.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 07, 2018 14:51 IST
highlights

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday, three days after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near a railway station and held up the city’s local train network during showers.

Here are the LIVE updates:

2:30 pm IST

Traffic jam near Anjur Phata on Nashik bypass

2.29 PM IST

Water logging on Nasik Highway

2:10 PM IST

Thane received over 76mm rainfall: Thane Municipal Corporation

Thane Municipal Corporation told IMD that Thane recorded 76.95 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 1.30pm on Saturday.

1:53 PM IST

Traffic officials fill up potholes on Sion-Panvel highway

12:45pm IST

Train services resume in Kalyan-Badlapur section

12:20pm IST

Heavy rainfall in Palghar

12:10pm IST

Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level

Water level of Ulhas river reaches warning level, says Maharashtra irrigation department. Kalyan-Murbad bridge closed for traffic due to heavy rains.

12:00pm IST

Train services disrupted

Local train services between Badlapur and Kalyan affected due to waterlogging on tracks.