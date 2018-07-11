 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara

Weather officials forecast heavy to very heavy monsoon rains in the city and its surroundings on Wednesday and Thursday. Here are the live updates:

By HT Correspondents | Jul 11, 2018 09:42 IST
highlights

More monsoon showers are expected for Mumbai on Wednesday as rainwater continued to inundate several areas affecting train services in the city.

On Tuesday, IMD said heavy rain will continue to batter India’s west coast, including Mumbai, this week and parts of central India have been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

9:32 AM IST

More Western Railway trains cancelled

9:29 AM IST

Services between Bhayander and Virar suspended

Train services between Bhayander and Virar have been suspended due to waterlogging: Western Railway

9:11 AM IST

Trains rescheduled, diverted on Central Railway line

8:55 AM IST

5 locals trains running from Virar for Churchgate

8:30 AM IST

Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara

Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station here due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations.

8:33 AM IST

Services of AC local trains suspended: Western Railway

Services of AC local are suspended until further information: Western Railway.

First four services of AC local trains have been cancelled till now.

Local train services have resumed up to Dahanu Road . Service between Bhayander and Virar are running slow and services between Bhayander and Churchgate are running at normal speed. Also services between Virar and Dahanu Road are running at normal speed: WR

8:28 AM IST

Central Railway local trains running 10 mins late

Local train services on central railway are running at a delay of 10 minutes.

8:15 AM IST

Local train running normal between Churchgate-Bhayandar

Local train services are running normal between Churchgate and Bhayandar on all lines on Western Railway. Water level on tracks at Nallasopara has come down but still needs to come further down. Efforts on to start trains between Vasai Road and Virar are going on . - Western Railway

7:38 AM IST

10 outstation trains cancelled

Ten outstation trains have been cancelled for today on Western Railway. These include Karnavati Express between Ahmedabad -Mumbai, Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Surat Intercity between Bandra Terminus and Surat.

7:30 AM IST

Local trains running at speed of 10 kmph: Western Railway

Suburban local train services started from Virar, first local towards Churchgate crossed Nalasopara at 6.22 am. Tracks are still submerged under water, 160-170 mm of water on the railway lines. Trains are running at 10 kmph speed.

7:25 AM IST

Regular services from Virar to resume after water recedes

7:17 AM IST

Power supply yet to be restored in Vasai-Virar after 24 hours

Power supply was cut in Vasai-Virar as a precautionary measure after water entered the power control room at Vasai on Tuesday. Electricity supply has not been restored even after 24 hours.

7:15 AM IST

Trains between Churchgate-Bhayander running on restricted speed

Local trains are running on restricted speed only between Churchgate - Bhayander section. Further, positions of trains may change, depending upon the weather conditions