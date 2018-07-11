Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara

More monsoon showers are expected for Mumbai on Wednesday as rainwater continued to inundate several areas affecting train services in the city.

On Tuesday, IMD said heavy rain will continue to batter India’s west coast, including Mumbai, this week and parts of central India have been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

9:29 AM IST Services between Bhayander and Virar suspended Train services between Bhayander and Virar have been suspended due to waterlogging: Western Railway





8:55 AM IST 5 locals trains running from Virar for Churchgate Suburban services are running normal between Churchgate & Bhayandar. However, 5 locals have been run from Virar since morning for Churchgate on Up slow line at restricted speed of 10kmph in affected section. But Dn direction trns are running upto Bhayander only #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018





8:30 AM IST Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station here due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations.





8:33 AM IST Services of AC local trains suspended: Western Railway Services of AC local are suspended until further information: Western Railway. First four services of AC local trains have been cancelled till now. Local train services have resumed up to Dahanu Road . Service between Bhayander and Virar are running slow and services between Bhayander and Churchgate are running at normal speed. Also services between Virar and Dahanu Road are running at normal speed: WR Train Nos 12952, 19019, 12009,12010 & 09004 leaving Mumbai on 11.07.2018 have been cancelled. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018





8:28 AM IST Central Railway local trains running 10 mins late Local train services on central railway are running at a delay of 10 minutes.





8:15 AM IST Local train running normal between Churchgate-Bhayandar Local train services are running normal between Churchgate and Bhayandar on all lines on Western Railway. Water level on tracks at Nallasopara has come down but still needs to come further down. Efforts on to start trains between Vasai Road and Virar are going on . - Western Railway





7:38 AM IST 10 outstation trains cancelled Ten outstation trains have been cancelled for today on Western Railway. These include Karnavati Express between Ahmedabad -Mumbai, Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Surat Intercity between Bandra Terminus and Surat.





7:30 AM IST Local trains running at speed of 10 kmph: Western Railway Suburban local train services started from Virar, first local towards Churchgate crossed Nalasopara at 6.22 am. Tracks are still submerged under water, 160-170 mm of water on the railway lines. Trains are running at 10 kmph speed.





7:25 AM IST Regular services from Virar to resume after water recedes One suburban service was run on UP slow line from Virar at 6.22 hrs but regular services ex Virar will be started only after water level comes down to safe level. Empty stranded rakes of long distance rakes are being cleared one by one to clear the tracks. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) 11 July 2018





7:17 AM IST Power supply yet to be restored in Vasai-Virar after 24 hours Power supply was cut in Vasai-Virar as a precautionary measure after water entered the power control room at Vasai on Tuesday. Electricity supply has not been restored even after 24 hours.



