Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara
Weather officials forecast heavy to very heavy monsoon rains in the city and its surroundings on Wednesday and Thursday. Here are the live updates:
9:32 AM IST
More Western Railway trains cancelled
9:29 AM IST
Services between Bhayander and Virar suspended
9:11 AM IST
Trains rescheduled, diverted on Central Railway line
8:55 AM IST
5 locals trains running from Virar for Churchgate
8:30 AM IST
Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara
8:33 AM IST
Services of AC local trains suspended: Western Railway
8:28 AM IST
Central Railway local trains running 10 mins late
8:15 AM IST
Local train running normal between Churchgate-Bhayandar
7:38 AM IST
10 outstation trains cancelled
7:30 AM IST
Local trains running at speed of 10 kmph: Western Railway
7:25 AM IST
Regular services from Virar to resume after water recedes
7:17 AM IST
Power supply yet to be restored in Vasai-Virar after 24 hours
7:15 AM IST
Trains between Churchgate-Bhayander running on restricted speed
More monsoon showers are expected for Mumbai on Wednesday as rainwater continued to inundate several areas affecting train services in the city.
On Tuesday, IMD said heavy rain will continue to batter India’s west coast, including Mumbai, this week and parts of central India have been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here are the live updates:
More Western Railway trains cancelled
Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus Garib Rath of 10.07.18 has been short terminated at Vadodara and remain cancelled between Vadodara-Bandra Terminus. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018
Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central - Firozpur Cantt Janata Express of 11.07.18 has been cancelled between Mumbai Central-Valsad. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018
Train No.71088 Boisar - Vasai Road DEMU of 11.07.18 has been cancelled. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018
Services between Bhayander and Virar suspended
Train services between Bhayander and Virar have been suspended due to waterlogging: Western Railway
Trains rescheduled, diverted on Central Railway line
#RainUpdates— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) 11 July 2018
19332 Indore-Kochuveli Express Journey Commencing On (JCO) 10.7.2018 is *DIVERTED* via Surat-Jalgaon -Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel.
#RainUpdates— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) 11 July 2018
5 locals trains running from Virar for Churchgate
Suburban services are running normal between Churchgate & Bhayandar. However, 5 locals have been run from Virar since morning for Churchgate on Up slow line at restricted speed of 10kmph in affected section. But Dn direction trns are running upto Bhayander only #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018
Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters at Nallasopara
Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station here due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations.
Services of AC local trains suspended: Western Railway
Services of AC local are suspended until further information: Western Railway.
First four services of AC local trains have been cancelled till now.
Local train services have resumed up to Dahanu Road . Service between Bhayander and Virar are running slow and services between Bhayander and Churchgate are running at normal speed. Also services between Virar and Dahanu Road are running at normal speed: WR
Train Nos 12952, 19019, 12009,12010 & 09004 leaving Mumbai on 11.07.2018 have been cancelled. @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 11, 2018
Central Railway local trains running 10 mins late
Local train services on central railway are running at a delay of 10 minutes.
Local train running normal between Churchgate-Bhayandar
Local train services are running normal between Churchgate and Bhayandar on all lines on Western Railway. Water level on tracks at Nallasopara has come down but still needs to come further down. Efforts on to start trains between Vasai Road and Virar are going on . - Western Railway
10 outstation trains cancelled
Ten outstation trains have been cancelled for today on Western Railway. These include Karnavati Express between Ahmedabad -Mumbai, Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Surat Intercity between Bandra Terminus and Surat.
Local trains running at speed of 10 kmph: Western Railway
Suburban local train services started from Virar, first local towards Churchgate crossed Nalasopara at 6.22 am. Tracks are still submerged under water, 160-170 mm of water on the railway lines. Trains are running at 10 kmph speed.
Regular services from Virar to resume after water recedes
One suburban service was run on UP slow line from Virar at 6.22 hrs but regular services ex Virar will be started only after water level comes down to safe level. Empty stranded rakes of long distance rakes are being cleared one by one to clear the tracks. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) 11 July 2018
Power supply yet to be restored in Vasai-Virar after 24 hours
Power supply was cut in Vasai-Virar as a precautionary measure after water entered the power control room at Vasai on Tuesday. Electricity supply has not been restored even after 24 hours.
Trains between Churchgate-Bhayander running on restricted speed
Local trains are running on restricted speed only between Churchgate - Bhayander section. Further, positions of trains may change, depending upon the weather conditions