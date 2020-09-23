Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 6 hours; NDRF teams on standby

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:29 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted more rainfall for Mumbai, which is witnessing flood-like situation in several areas due to incessant downpour since Tuesday night.

The MeT department has now warned of more rains in next six hours with light to moderate showers and occasional downpour over several parts of Mumbai.

The weather department also predicted heavy showers at isolated places in the city during next 24 hours. Mumbai is already struggling with severe waterlogging and traffic following heavy rains overnight.

A man carries a woman on his shoulders as he wades through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on September 23, 2020. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Vehicles move on waterlogged LBS road after heavy monsoon rain, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( PTI )

Normal life was severely affected on Wednesday in the financial capital as public transport took a major hit with waist deep water in parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The intense spills on Tuesday night disrupted Mumbai’s rail services. Several local train junctions reported waterlogging issue. On Wednesday morning, the Wester Railways cancelled local trains services between Churchgate and Andheri.

Mumbai: Waterlogged railway tracks at Chunabhatti railway station, after heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( PTI )

Five teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are currently on standby after the intense spells caused flood-like situation in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.

According to the MeT department, Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall till September 28.