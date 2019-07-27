Mumbai rains Live updates: Train services hit as rains lead to flooded rail tracks
Intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Follow live updates here
-
9:45 am IST
Passengers asked not to step out of stranded train
-
9:40 am IST
Train service between Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli suspended
-
9:35 am IST
Police Force reaches to help passengers on stranded train
-
9:30 am IST
Westerly winds draw moisture, thick cloud cover along Mumbai coast
-
9:25 am IST
Heavy to very heavy showers expected
-
9:15 am IST
Train services hit
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.
Intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy showers are expected throughout the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
On Friday, at least 11 flights to and from the Mumbai airport were cancelled, however, flight operations are normal as of Saturday morning.
Follow live updates here
Passengers asked not to step out of stranded train
“We have requested the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express to not get down from train. Train is at a safe place and railway staff, RPF and the city police are present at the location to look after their well-being. Hence we request them to wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.
Train service between Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli suspended
The train service between Mumbai’s Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli have not resumed yet. It was suspended since last night due to flooded tracks between Ambernath to Vangani stations.
Central Railway said that the tracks are still flooded at Vangani though there is no water on tracks at other locations.
Therefore, some outstation trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva alternate route.
Police Force reaches to help passengers on stranded train
Railway Police Force and city police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. They are distributing biscuits and water to the stranded passengers. NDRF team will be reaching in shortly for evacuation , said the Central Railways.
Westerly winds draw moisture, thick cloud cover along Mumbai coast
“Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, strong westerly winds continue to draw moisture and thick cloud cover along the Mumbai coast leading to active monsoon conditions with short bursts of heavy rain,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.
Heavy to very heavy showers expected
According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai through the day.
Train services hit
With around 700 passengers on board, Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangni stations near Mumbai. Central Railway has asked for help from local municipal disaster manager cell.
“A team of 40 NDRF personals are reaching the spot with boats and other equipment to rescue the passengers. We have also asked the local civic bodies to send in help,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer of Central Railways.