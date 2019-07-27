Mumbai rains Live updates: Train services hit as rains lead to flooded rail tracks

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.

Intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy showers are expected throughout the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

On Friday, at least 11 flights to and from the Mumbai airport were cancelled, however, flight operations are normal as of Saturday morning.

9:45 am IST Passengers asked not to step out of stranded train “We have requested the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express to not get down from train. Train is at a safe place and railway staff, RPF and the city police are present at the location to look after their well-being. Hence we request them to wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.





9:40 am IST Train service between Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli suspended The train service between Mumbai’s Kalyan-Karjat-Khopoli have not resumed yet. It was suspended since last night due to flooded tracks between Ambernath to Vangani stations. Central Railway said that the tracks are still flooded at Vangani though there is no water on tracks at other locations. Therefore, some outstation trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva alternate route.





9:35 am IST Police Force reaches to help passengers on stranded train Railway Police Force and city police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. They are distributing biscuits and water to the stranded passengers. NDRF team will be reaching in shortly for evacuation , said the Central Railways.





9:30 am IST Westerly winds draw moisture, thick cloud cover along Mumbai coast “Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, strong westerly winds continue to draw moisture and thick cloud cover along the Mumbai coast leading to active monsoon conditions with short bursts of heavy rain,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.





9:25 am IST Heavy to very heavy showers expected According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai through the day.



