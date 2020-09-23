Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai

mumbai

A coronavirus (Covid-19)- dedicated hospital in Mumbai was waterlogged on Wednesday morning due to the incessant rainfall in the city since Tuesday evening.

News agency ANI posted a video where containers, buckets and other items could be seen floating around the premises of Nair Hospital, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The hospital was declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility in March and is one of the largest hospitals in Mumbai.

Dr Satish Dharap, acting dean of Nair Hospital, said, “Severe waterlogging was reported around Nair Hospital on Wednesday morning owing to heavy rainfall. Due to waterlogging inside hospital premises, our Covid-19 screening OPD was shifted to casualty ward.”

Dharap added that all Covid-19 patients are safe as they are on the first floor. The work to drain out water was going on and it should get normal in the next hour.

Mumbai is witnessing the heaviest rainfall of this season and the second-highest 24-hour September rainfall in the last 26 years. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Wednesday and a yellow alert has been issued.

Continuous rains on Tuesday night led to waterlogging in several areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).