Mumbai receives light showers, rain intensity to remain low throughout this week: IMD

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:41 IST

The city woke up to first day of the new month and also the last immersion day of Ganesh Chaturthi (Anant Chaturdashi) with only sporadic light showers on Tuesday. The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded 9.3 mm rain while 9.2 mm rain was recorded in Colaba (South Mumbai).

The weather bureau said a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of light to moderate rain, is expected for the rest of Tuesday and very light to light rain has been predicted for Wednesday.

“A marginal increase in rain activity could be expected on Tuesday evening as the day progresses,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Rain intensity is likely to remain low as all weather systems leading to active monsoon conditions have died down for the moment.”

Meanwhile, the suburbs and South Mumbai recorded the minimum temperature on Tuesday of 24 degrees Celsius.

August ended with the second highest all-time monthly rainfall at 1,248 mm. August rain across other parts of Maharashtra was high with Bhira in Raigad district recording 2,861 mm rain followed by Mahabaleshwar 2,821 mm, Matheran 2,551 mm, Gaganbawada 2,451 mm, Lonavala 2,128mm, Palghar 1,758 mm and Thane 1,573 mm.

The IMD said rain showers are likely in September but not as strong as in July and August. A few heavy rain spells cannot be ruled out for the city and suburbs through the month, it added.

Meteorologist Akshay Deoras said below average rainfall activity is possible during the first fortnight of September. “First fortnight is looking unusually dry, unlike July and August where entire monthly rainfall occurred in the first few days,” he said.