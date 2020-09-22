e-paper
Mumbai’s Covid-19 case fatality rate down to 4.5% as BMC ups monitoring

mumbai Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:09 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
         

The city in the past 31 days recorded Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.2% (1,115 deaths and 51,617 cases), which has helped bring down Mumbai’s overall CFR from 5.5% to 4.5% between August 20 and September 20. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) attributed this dip in CFR to weekly monitoring at private and municipal hospitals as part of its ‘Mission Save Lives’ launched in June. CFR is deaths due to Covid-19 as a per cent of the total cases reported.

“We have started monitoring weekly fatality rate, every Monday morning, at all public and private hospitals. This has resulted in drastic fall in the fatality rate. We are striving to bring the average fatality rate per day further down in the next 30 days,” said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

On June 30, the civic body launched a nine-point strategy called ‘Mission Save Lives’ after the city’s fatality rate had touched 5.8% on June 29. The plan included audit of every death, video surveillance of every critical and serious case, and mandatory video conferencing or telephonic meeting twice a day to review every serious case at the hands of senior doctors, among other things.

HT had reported on August 15 that May had reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 2,269, followed by June at 1,922 deaths, and July at 1,773 deaths. In August, the city recorded 1,260 fatalities due to Covid-19, and until September 20, Mumbai has reported 776 deaths.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the city reported 1,837 new cases and 36 deaths, taking the city’s tally and toll to 186,276 and 8,505, respectively. While the number of recovered patients in the city stands at 150,535, Mumbai currently has 26,858 cases.

