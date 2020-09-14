Mumbai’s CSMIA sets up 24x7 Covid-19 testing facility for international passengers

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:46 IST

After the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) allowed arriving international passengers to get tested for Covid-19, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) set up a 24x7 express Covid-19 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test facility. The airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) will charge passengers ₹1,600 onwards for the test, and results will be released within eight hours.

MIAL has therefore advised passengers to book their onward flights only after a gap of eight to 12 hours. The airport operator will also make the facility available for departing passengers.

Passengers will be able to register on www.suburbandiagnostics.com and can enrol for the tests at a helpdesk set up at the arrival terminal.

“On submission of test samples, arriving passengers can remain at the waiting lounge as they wait for the results, and special food and beverage arrangements will be provided. Alternatively, passengers can also opt to book a room at the airport hotel, with the approval of the state authorities. Passengers who test negative will be allowed to proceed to their final destinations; they will receive a stamp indicating home quarantine by state officials. In the event of a positive report, the passenger will be transferred by state authorities to a designated institution,” said a spokesperson for MIAL.

The spokesperson said that passengers departing from Mumbai will soon be able to undergo the RT-PCR test at CSMIA and have their reports emailed to them.

As per an earlier initiative, all international arriving passengers could choose to be exempted from institutional quarantine by filling an online self-declaration form as well as uploading the results of an RT-PCR test undertaken within 96 hours before take-off. International arriving passengers leaving from Mumbai airport were allowed to display the results of the RT-PCR test to opt-out of institutional quarantine and instead observe a 14-day home quarantine.