Mumbai’s lake level up to 50% but water cuts remain

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:22 IST

reWith a good amount of rainfall in Mumbai and its surrounding catchment areas in the past week, the useful water content in the seven lakes supplying water to the city rose to 50.53% on Sunday. However, the level is lower than that of 2019 and 2018, when at this time, the total lake levels were at 91.48% and 85.08%, respectively.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) already levied a 20% water cut since August 5. In a statement released a week ago, BMC said it is imposing the water cut in order to ensure that there is enough water supply until July 31, 2021.

BMC had appealed to citizens to use water wisely, and avoid its wastage. It had earlier decided to impose water cuts from August 1, but it was postponed owing to festivals during the first three days of the month.

In 2014, BMC had imposed a water cut of 25% followed by 20% in 2015-2016. Later, in 2018, the civic body had imposed a 10% water cut followed by no water cut in 2019 owing to good rainfall in catchment areas.

A BMC official from the hydraulics department said, “Two lakes – Tulsi and Vehar – have overflowed but both contribute to only 3-4% of the city’s annual requirement. Hence, filling the other five lakes is equally important. The remaining five lakes including Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna are half full, and we are hopeful that in the coming days the rainfall is sufficient in the catchment areas.

Of the total required rainfall for the year, 15% is expected in June, 35% in July and August, followed by 15% in September. The civic body manages to supply 3,750 million liters of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million liters.

According to data shared by the BMC, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have 7.31 lakh million litres or 50.53% as recorded on Friday against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. The Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, stood at 52% of the total capacity compared to 88.25% at this time in 2019. The lake level has gone up from 34% to 50% in the last 20 days owing to heavy rainfall in the city and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.