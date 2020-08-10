e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s lake level up to 50% but water cuts remain

Mumbai’s lake level up to 50% but water cuts remain

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:22 IST
HT CORRESPONDENT
HT CORRESPONDENT
Hindustantimes
         

reWith a good amount of rainfall in Mumbai and its surrounding catchment areas in the past week, the useful water content in the seven lakes supplying water to the city rose to 50.53% on Sunday. However, the level is lower than that of 2019 and 2018, when at this time, the total lake levels were at 91.48% and 85.08%, respectively.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) already levied a 20% water cut since August 5. In a statement released a week ago, BMC said it is imposing the water cut in order to ensure that there is enough water supply until July 31, 2021.

BMC had appealed to citizens to use water wisely, and avoid its wastage. It had earlier decided to impose water cuts from August 1, but it was postponed owing to festivals during the first three days of the month.

In 2014, BMC had imposed a water cut of 25% followed by 20% in 2015-2016. Later, in 2018, the civic body had imposed a 10% water cut followed by no water cut in 2019 owing to good rainfall in catchment areas.

A BMC official from the hydraulics department said, “Two lakes – Tulsi and Vehar – have overflowed but both contribute to only 3-4% of the city’s annual requirement. Hence, filling the other five lakes is equally important. The remaining five lakes including Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna are half full, and we are hopeful that in the coming days the rainfall is sufficient in the catchment areas.

Of the total required rainfall for the year, 15% is expected in June, 35% in July and August, followed by 15% in September. The civic body manages to supply 3,750 million liters of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million liters.

According to data shared by the BMC, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have 7.31 lakh million litres or 50.53% as recorded on Friday against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. The Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, stood at 52% of the total capacity compared to 88.25% at this time in 2019. The lake level has gone up from 34% to 50% in the last 20 days owing to heavy rainfall in the city and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In