Mumbai’s lakes level up to 75%

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past three days, the useful water content in the seven lakes supplying water to the city rose on Sunday to 10.89 lakh million litres — 75% of the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres — from 8.37 lakh million litres on Thursday.

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the percentage of useful water stock in the seven lakes was around 57% of the total capacity on Thursday, which rose to 64% on Friday, followed by 69% on Saturday, and finally, 75% on Sunday.

Till now, of the seven lakes, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar have already overflowed in the past 20 days. Middle Vaitarna lake is likely to overflow soon , considering its water level stood at 94.03% on Sunday.

This year, the lake levels had gone down to as low as 4% owing to delayed monsoon and the city had been reeling under a 10% water cut since November 2018 owing to deficit rainfall.

However, the water cut was rolled back by the BMC on July 19, citing that lake levels had touched 50% and anticipating that rainfall in August and September would fill the lakes.

Though the rainfall in the past 25 days has resulted in the recovery of the shortfall, the useful water stock in the lakes on July 28 stood at 83% in 2018 and 85% in 2017 as compared to 75% this year.The seven lakes supplying water to the city are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system, that caters to the western suburbs and the island city, and Bhatsa system, that supplies water to the eastern suburbs.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 05:58 IST