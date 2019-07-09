Mumbai’s Monday blues:Train delays, waterlogging, traffic snarls

It was the return of last week’s Monday blues for Mumbaiites, as heavy rain led to waterlogging, house and wall collapse, train delays and traffic snarls. Nine people were injured in separate incidents of wall or house collapses across the city.

According to the disaster management cell of the BMC, the western suburbs received 84mm rain, while the eastern suburbs got 63mm and island city 40mm between 8am and 3pm. The highest rainfall was received in areas namely Andheri, Vikhroli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra, Vile Parle and Dharavi. Waterlogging was reported at 10 spots, including Sion, Andheri subway, Milan Subway and Chembur.

While citizens took to social media to complain about waterlogging, BMC officials claimed rainwater drained out quickly, having very little effect. Their rain figures, too, were different from IMD. “Heavy rain was reported between 8am and noon . However, later there was not much rain,” said a BMC official.

In Govandi, the upper floor of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed around 4.40am, leaving eight people injured. Of them, three suffered minor injuries. Further, a retaining wall collapsed in Andheri’s MIDC area, leaving 35-year-old Yogesh Pandey hurt. He is admitted to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. A wall collapse was also reported in Charni Road.

Ten hours of heavy rain led to 14 incidents of short circuit and 22 tree falls. A total of five houses came crashing down.

Trains on the CR ran at least half-an-hour late owing to waterlogging on the tracks near Kanjurmarg and Sion. Waterlogging was also reported near Karjat and Khopoli, which resulted in cancellation of one service. A hoarding fell on a Thane-bound local train in the morning, which had a cascading effect on the services. Services between Mumbai and Pune were hit as a boulder fell near Monkey Hill station. WR did not see any major waterlogging.

BEST diverted its buses on eight locations. Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of opposition, said, “The efforts put in by the BMC are clearly not enough.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 01:05 IST