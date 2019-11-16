e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Mumbai’s tap water cleanest: BIS study

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:47 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai ranked first in the list of India cities with cleanest tap water, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which tested water samples from 21 state capitals.

All 10 samples of tap water, which were collected from different parts of the city, cleared the BIS test.

Mumbai’s tap water passed all the 19 parameters set by BIS, whereas, the samples from other cities failed in either one or more parameters.

Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, on Saturday tweeted, “Tests were conducted on various parameters such as organoleptic and physical tests, chemical test, toxic substances and bacteriological tests in the first stage.”

All water samples taken from Delhi failed on all 19 parameters, pushing the Capital’s ranking to last. Fourteen other states, too, failed in all parameters.

Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar stood second and third place in the rankings, respectively, with one of the 10 samples of tap water for both cities failing on one parameter.

Mumbai civic chief Praveen Pardeshi said, “We are honoured to have topped the BIS rankings. Our hydraulic department has been working round the clock to ensure that the city gets safe drinking water.”

top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News