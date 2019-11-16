Mumbai’s tap water cleanest: BIS study

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:47 IST

Mumbai ranked first in the list of India cities with cleanest tap water, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which tested water samples from 21 state capitals.

All 10 samples of tap water, which were collected from different parts of the city, cleared the BIS test.

Mumbai’s tap water passed all the 19 parameters set by BIS, whereas, the samples from other cities failed in either one or more parameters.

Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, on Saturday tweeted, “Tests were conducted on various parameters such as organoleptic and physical tests, chemical test, toxic substances and bacteriological tests in the first stage.”

All water samples taken from Delhi failed on all 19 parameters, pushing the Capital’s ranking to last. Fourteen other states, too, failed in all parameters.

Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar stood second and third place in the rankings, respectively, with one of the 10 samples of tap water for both cities failing on one parameter.

Mumbai civic chief Praveen Pardeshi said, “We are honoured to have topped the BIS rankings. Our hydraulic department has been working round the clock to ensure that the city gets safe drinking water.”