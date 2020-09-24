Mumbai’s train, BEST bus services disrupted due to heavy showers

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:59 IST

Public transport in the city on Wednesday was disrupted due to heavy rainfall since Tuesday which caused roads and railway tracks to get waterlogged. Brihannumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted its buses on more than 110 routes in the city.

Local train services were suspended early morning on Wednesday on Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

Train services were suspended on the CR line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane, and on the harbour line between CSMT and Vashi railway stations.

On the WR line, train services were suspended between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations. WR services resumed on the slow and fast railway lines at 4pm on Wednesday.

However, CR services continued to remain suspended between CSMT and Dadar railway station, and CSMT and Vashi railway station.

“Waterlogging was reported on railway tracks at Sion, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Dadar, Parel, Currey Road, Mahalaxmi, Grant Road and Mahim. The water was not receding and resulted in delays in commencing operations. Trains were operated between Dadar and Kalyan, Vashi and Panvel, Andheri and Virar railway stations,” said a senior CR official.

“There was water on the railway tracks at Sion railway station on Tuesday late evening. Trains were stuck between Sion and Kurla. I walked from Sion to Kurla to reach my home,” said Ankita Sinha, a media professional.

Outstation train services were also impacted due to the heavy rainfall. Ten trains were rescheduled and five trains were cancelled. Additionally, 10 trains were also short terminated due to waterlogging.

BEST diverted its buses on more than 110 routes in the city. Waterlogging led to 30 buses breaking down or getting stuck. “Technicians attended to 23 buses, but seven buses remained stuck due to waterlogging,” said a senior BEST official.

The CR has started a special outstation train between Dadar and Sawantwadi railway station. The train will be operated daily from Saturday.