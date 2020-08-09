e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee

Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee

mumbai Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

After a Dadar school hiked its fees, the parents of students studying there have complained to the state education department about the institute’s decision.

According to the parents, the school decided to impose the fee hike despite the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) opposing the move.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the parents of Sane Guruji English Medium School said the members of the PTA had disagreed on the 12% fee hike proposed by the school for Class 1.

“The fee went up from ₹2,400 to ₹3,200 per month for Class 1 students. This is a big hike and parents had clearly mentioned that it is unacceptable. Despite that, the school has gone ahead with the hike,” stated the letter to the education department.

However, Mohan Mohadikar, the school’s trustee, said that only the entry-level fee has been hiked.

“Parents whose children were in Senior KG last year, have to pay the same fees for Class 1 this year. So as such, there will be no difference for those parents. Besides, we have also waived off the term fees for this term, considering the fact that school activities won’t happen owing to the Covid-19 situation. We have also allowed parents to pay in installments and have not discontinued classes even if parents have pending payments,” he added.

However, parents have alleged that the school was violating the terms of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees Act) 2011.

“For Class 1, the school should charge the amount which was the same for the class last year. Any addition to it will be considered a hike,” said a parent, who did not wish to be named.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In