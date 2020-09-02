e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai sees quietest Anant Chaturdashi since 2003

Mumbai sees quietest Anant Chaturdashi since 2003

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:57 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

With muted celebrations of Ganeshotsav due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city recorded noise levels below 100 decibels (dB) on Anant Chaturdashi. This is the first time since 2003, when anti-noise campaigners Awaaz Foundation began monitoring noise levels in Mumbai, that the levels have been so low.

On Anant Chaturdashi, most areas in Mumbai recorded noise levels between 54.7dB and 76.8dB (equivalent to television or living room music), according to Awaaz Foundation. Prabhadevi, where firecrackers were heard, was loudest at 94.4dB (equivalent to a power mower). The lowest noise level – 54.7 dB – was recorded at Girgaum Chowpatty around 11pm. While some immersion sites saw crowds, there were no loudspeakers, dhol tashas or disc jockeys and few fireworks.

“Unlike previous years, no complaints were received from citizens this year. Political mandals were absent and did not use loudspeakers,” read Awaaz’s report.

Ambient noise ranges between 58-65dB in Mumbai, according to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55dB during the day and 45dB at night.

Sumaira Abdulali, convenor, Awaaz Foundation, said, “The way we celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year is testimony of the change we, as a society, can be responsible for the betterment of our future generations.”

The highest noise level was recorded in 2015 (123.7dB) followed by 2013 (123.2dB).

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), umbrella body of Ganpati mandals, attributed low noise levels to artificial immersion sites and the absence of pandals. “The number of artificial immersion sites was almost 200 across Mumbai which were even used by large Ganesh mandals. This is the first year when the vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was replicated by the city, and we hope to continue this in the coming years,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, BSGSS.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 28,293 idols (24,476 household and 3,817 sarvjanik) were immersed across the city on Tuesday. Of these, 13,742 idols had artificial immersions (11,691 household and 2,051 sarvjanik idols). Last year, over 38,000 idols were immersed in the city on Anant Chaturdashi.

Around 31% dip was recorded in immersion of idols this year compared to 2019. BMC said the number dipped this year as many preferred to conduct immersion at their homes or inside buildings.

BMC said a total of 1.35 lakh idols were immersed in 2020 compared to 1.96 lakh in 2019. However, use of artificial ponds doubled from 33,000 in 2019 to 70,000 this year. BMC attributed the rise to the 2-km limit imposed for immersion.

“Apart from ensuring decongested crowds across natural immersion sites, we developed a system where citizens would give their idols to BMC workers, and only BMC workers would enter the immersion site (sea, lakes, ponds and rivers) for visarjan,” said Narendra Barde, joint municipal commissioner (zone II).

Mumbai Police said no untoward incident was reported.

(Inputs from Mehul Thakkar)

top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In