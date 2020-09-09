e-paper
Mumbai sees record single-day rise of 2,227 Covid-19 cases

Mumbai sees record single-day rise of 2,227 Covid-19 cases

A total of 839 patients were discharged after treatment on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,26,745, he said.

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Earlier, Mumbai had seen the highest single-day rise of 1,929 cases on September 4.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the highest spike of 2,227 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,60,744, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The cumulative toll mounted to 7,982 with 43 fatalities.

Earlier, Mumbai had seen the highest single-day rise of 1,929 cases on September 4.

Mumbai’s current recovery is 79 per cent, he said.

The city now has 25,659 active cases, the highest number since more than a month.

