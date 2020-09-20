Mumbai students in 1st, 2nd years worry about ATKT exam

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:49 IST

The final-year summer 2020 examinations are less than 10 days away and while students and colleges are grappling with the new examination format, first and second-year students are still waiting for clarity on backlogs or allowed to keep term (ATKT) exams for them.

While the university clarified its stand on backlogs of final-year students, no statement has been released either by the state education department or the University of Mumbai (MU) in regards to first and second-year students. At present, colleges are conducting exams for backlogs/ATKT exams for only the final-year batch, but most colleges don’t know what needs to be done about similar exams for first and second-year students.

“The university, in all its recent circulars, has only specified exam rules and regulations for the final-year batch. Previously, the state government only clarified that all first and second-year students should be promoted to the next year based on their previous semester performance but there has been no mention of those with backlogs,” said the principal of south Mumbai college. She added that despite several letters sent to MU’s department of examination seeking clarity on this issue, there has been no response.

Frustrated, several students have taken to social media sites to share their worries. “The focus has only been on final-year students, but what about the rest of us? There has been no clear direction from the government or the university about ATKT exams for first and second-year students. This is leaving us in a more anxious situation,” said Anuj Pandya, currently a third-year student who has two ATKTs pending to clear from his previous academic year.

Shephali Patil, another student took to Twitter to share her unhappiness with the way university exams have been planned. “We are losing faith in the education department because our problems are very conveniently being ignored by the authority. Several student groups have approached the government but we’ve not received any clear information as yet,” said Patil.

An official from the examination and evaluation department of MU told HT that a circular in May 2020 has already clarified that while first and second year students should be promoted to the next academic year based their performance in previous semesters, their backlogs should be cleared by conducting exams within 120 days after the start of the new academic year. “Since at present colleges are busy with final year online exams, the next on their list of priorities will be to conduct ATKT exams for first and second year students,” he said.