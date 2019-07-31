Mumbai to Pune in 23 minutes: Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod for Hyperloop test track

mumbai

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a test track to be constructed for the Hyperloop project, which is expected to bring the travelling time between Mumbai and Pune down to 23 minutes. The track, which would be 11.80-km in length and built by a consortium of companies, is expected to take three years to complete. The project will be implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). India could be the first country to commission the Hyperloop if all goes according to the state’s plan.

The Hyperloop is a still-untested, open-source design of mass transportation system released by American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX. In the Hyperloop, a pod-like vehicle would travel through a tunnel, at a speed higher than that of an airline. The proposed system would cover 117 km along the Mumbai-Pune expressway, between Wakad and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Its speed is projected at 496 km. The estimated time of construction for the Hyperloop system is approximately six years, at an estimated cost of ₹70,000 crore. The state government will have no financial liability in the project.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the tag of “public infrastructure” for the project to streamline the permissions required. It also approved the consortium of DP World FZE and Hyperloop Technologies Inc to execute the project. The test track of 11.80 km will run between Gahunje and Urse village and is expected to take around three years to build. It will cost approximately ₹5,000 crore. “This stretch has been approved as a test track because all the technical challenges that can be experienced along the entire expressway can be found on this patch. The company will get a sense of the challenges along this stretch. The consortium has been granted the tag of original project proponent. They will have to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), which can be challenged through the Swiss Challenge method (see box),” said a senior government official.

