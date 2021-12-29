Mumbai: Two arrested for setting Charkop temple on fire

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:22 IST

The Charkop police have arrested two persons including a minor in connection with the Sunday morning fire at Saibaba Temple at Charkop, that resulted in the death of three persons.

Police said the fire was not caused due to electric short-circuit, but it was mischief committed by the two arrested accused. Police said the accused sprinkled petrol and set the temple on fire, to kill two of the three deceased, who were sleeping in the temple - Subhash Khode and Yuvraj Pawar- to settle their scores with them.

Bhavesh Chandurkar, 20, is one of the arrested accused, whereas the other one is a minor. Both live in the vicinity of the Saibaba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi road, in Charkop, Kandivli (West). Chandurkar works as an office boy.

The incident took place around 4.14am when the victims Subhash Khode, 26, Yuvraj Pawar, 27, and Mannu Radheshyam Gupta, 26, were asleep. The fire spread so fast that they could not escape and received 90 to 95% burn injuries. All of them were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. Khode and Pawar died at the hospital, while Gupta was later shifted to Sion hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, on Sunday afternoon, said an officer.

Locals informed the fire brigade. Police said Khode and Pawar took shelter often in the temple, while Gupta slept at the temple for the first time, the officer added.

After questioning several people in the area, the Charkop police learnt that deceased Khode and Pawar had fought with Chandurkar two days ago. Khode and Pawar had assaulted him. Both had beaten Chandurkar, two years ago, added the officer.

Fed up with the regular harassment by Khode and Pawar, Chandurkar decided to teach them a lesson and saw them sleeping in the temple. He removed five litres of petrol from his vehicle and poured inside the temple on Sunday, and set it afire. He also sustained burn injury on his hand while setting the temple on fire, said additional commissioner of police, Dilip Sawant of the North region.