Mumbai unlikely to have any more water cuts this year

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:03 IST

With the overall water level in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city at over 98%, it is unlikely that Mumbai will face any more water cuts this year. The decision on water cuts will be formally taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during a review meeting on October 1.

A senior civic body official said, “The catchment areas received good rainfall in the past one month due to which we also rolled back water cuts. Also, due to this there should not be any water cuts this year. However, yearly review of lake levels is taken on October 1.”

Last month, BMC had announced a 20% water cut owing to low water levels in the seven lakes. This was rolled back after catchment areas received good rainfall. Previously in 2014, BMC had imposed a 25% water cut and in 2015-2016, there was a 20% water cut.

In 2018, BMC had imposed a 10% water cut.

According to BMC, Tulsi and Vehar lakes, which are located inside the city, are now at 100% capacity.

The water level at Modak Sagar is at 99.99%; Upper Vaitarna is at 99.58%; Tansa is at 99.10%; Bhatsa is at 98.20%; and Middle Vaitarna is at 97.08%.

The overall water stock is 1,426,000 million litres (98.56%) against the lakes’ total capacity of 1,447,363 million litres. The overall lake level was 98.69% and 93.30% at this time in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems – the Vaitarna system supplies to the western suburbs and the island city; and the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai and in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. The civic body supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.