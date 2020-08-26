Murder convict who jumped furlough arrested after 40 days

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:30 IST

Mumbai Police has arrested a murder case convict, who was on the run for over 40 days after jumping his furlough.

The convict has been identified as Tushar Mahesh Saujani, a resident of Kandivali (East) in Mumbai.

Police said Saujani was convicted for life imprisonment by sessions court, Vasai, in November 2018 in a 2016 murder case. The murder was committed under the jurisdiction of Virar police station.

Saujani was lodged at Amravati prison following his conviction.

On June 20, Saujani was allowed to go on a furlough that was sanctioned by the office of deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police (east region), Nagpur.

Saujani was staying with Omprakash Joshi, who had given his surety, at Trivedi Sangam CHS, Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli (East).

Saujani was slated to return to the jail on July 12, but he played truant.

Amravati jail officials alerted Samta Nagar police authorities about him going missing and the latter started a search for the absconding convict.

He was arrested on Monday and the following day a local court sent him to Thane jail, said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

Soon, Amravati jail authorities will take Saujani’s custody. Amravati jail superintendent will conduct an investigation and prepare a report about his offence.

He may be blacklisted from the prison’s maafi system, which ensures speedy reform of a prisoner by legally awarding h/him remission, as an incentive on the basis of good behaviour.

“He is unlikely to get the monthly seven-day (annually 84-days) remission that a prisoner gets while serving a sentence because he is guilty of flouting the rules. He will be deprived of the 30-day AGCR (Annual Good Conduct Report) remission. Altogether, he stands to lose his annual 114-day remission. His name is also likely to be deleted from the maafi register that keeps a record of every inmate’s remission,” said a DIG-rank official.