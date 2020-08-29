Mumbai toilet collapse: Developer booked for negligence

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:11 IST

Nagpada police registered a case of causing death by negligence against the developer and unidentified civil workers in connection with the collapse of part of a cessed ground-plus-two structure in Nagpada that took place on Thursday afternoon leading to the death of two people.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Paramjit Dahiya confirmed that the rescue operation was completed late on Thursday.

Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident on Friday under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Sirsiwala Realty, a partnership firm, and others, said senior inspector Jaiprakash Bhosale, Nagpada police station.

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Mohammed Zubair Qureshi, 55, a family member of the two deceased. Qureshi lost his elder sister Noorbano Akbar Nabi Qureshi, 70, and her granddaughter Arisha Riyasat Qureshi, 12.

The incident took place around 1pm when a part of the toilet of Mishra building collapsed, trapping three residents of nearby structures. Of the three, two died at the hospital while the third person sustained minor injuries.

Police said that Mishra building is more than 45 years old and that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Sirsiwala Realty in 2017 for redevelopment of the structure. The realty firm is responsible for anything that happens to the structure or if any incident takes place at the property, Bhosale said.

“We have started the investigation and are questioning people concerned. Documents are being checked. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.