Navi Mumbai, man who killed sister and slit wife’s throat, arrested

A day after a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder sister to death and slashed his wife’s throat, the Nerul police arrested him from Turbhe Naka on Thursday.

Nagesh Lad allegedly stabbed his wife Jyotshna, 24, on her neck and stomach with a knife and then slashed her throat on the terrace of her parents’ home at Nerul in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said Lad had been out on bail for about a month, having been sent to jail for violating section 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC.The police said Lad committed the crimes because he suspected Jyotshna was having an extramarital affair with his brother-in-law Ajay Singh, 34, married to Lad’s sister Sunita.

After stabbing Jyotshna, Lad went to the residence of Sunita, 30, and demanded to see Singh. However, as she refused to let him see Singh, he stabbed her multiple time before fleeing the spot, the police said.

Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector of Nerul police station, said, “We had formed seven teams to look for the accused. In the early hours of Thursday, one of the teams learnt that the accused was roaming around at Turbhe Naka. They reached the area and nabbed him.”

According to Chavan, Lad’s intention was to kill Jyotshna and Singh. “However, he ended up stabbing Sunita as she was not allowing him to talk to Singh,” he said.

The police booked the Lad under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be produced in court on Friday morning.

Sunil Gawli, inspector from Nerul police station said, “We had found a blood-stained knife in the area where the accused stabbed his sister on Wednesday. After his arrest, we have not recovered any new weapon from him. No other people were involved with him while committing the crime.”

“After his arrest the accused has not shown any regret,” another police officer said.

Jyotshna is still under observation at DY Patil hospital. On Thursday she was shifted to the ward from the ICU.

Sunita’s body was sent to the NMMC hospital at Vashi for post-mortem on Wednesday and was then handed over to her family.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:51 IST