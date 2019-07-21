Navi Mumbai Metro project to be delayed by three months

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has again extended the deadline for Navi Mumbai Metro project. It was supposed to be completed by May next year.

The phase 1 of Metro project will be completed in August 2020, said a senior officer.

In early 2018, Cidco announced that they will complete the project by May 2019. However, in July that year, it said the project will be ready in May 2020 as the contractor cannot finish some works in stipulated time. They also removed that contractor and hired a new one.

On Saturday, they said they will take three more months to complete the project and residents will be able to take the first ride in Metro trains in August 2020.

Senior officer from Cidco said, “There is no specific reason for the delay. Sometimes, contractors have to stall work due to non-availability of labourers and construction materials. The work has faced disruptions during heavy rains. We will be able to complete the project in August next year. There will be no further delay in the project.”

The phase I of the metro project starts from Belapur railway station and ends to Pendhar near Taloja. There are 11 stations in this phase. The budget allocated for the phase is Rs3063.63 crore.

According to the Cidco official, they have completed around 82% work of the stations.

He said, “The Metro station, which is near Belapur railway station, is going to be a terminus. This station will be double the size of any stations on the line. Some major works of this station and its next stations are still pending. The two stations will be ready by March 2020.”

“We have completed over 90% work of the other nine stations and those will be ready by December,” he said. “The viaduct (the bridge that connects the stations) is almost ready. We are planning to conduct the first trial run in second week of December.”

The phase will have a depot-cum-workshop which is being built at Taloja.

This phase will be beneficial for lakhs of residents of Taloja, Kharghar and CBD Belapur. It takes almost 45 minutes to reach Belapur from Taloja due to low frequency of trains and traffic snarls on roads. After Metro trains start, commuters will be able to travel this distance within 18 minutes.

The residents are not happy with the delay.

Manjusha Singh, 43, a resident of Taloja, said, “It is a hassle reaching Belapur from Taloja. We have to wait almost 30 minutes to board a bus due to poor frequency. After boarding a bus, it takes around 40 minutes to reach Belapur, if there’s no traffic jam or waterlogging on the road.”

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 00:32 IST