NCB arrests 6 more in Sushant Singh Rajput-linked drugs case

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:10 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted multiple raids in Mumbai and Goa, arresting six more people as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations of drug abuse and distribution in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On Saturday, NCB conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai. Bandra resident Karam Jeet Singh Anand, alias KJ, was brought in for questioning to the agency’s office in south Mumbai and later arrested. While NCB did not reveal quantities, marijuana and hashish were seized from him.

According to officers, Anand is part of the drug syndicate the agency had busted as part of its ongoing investigation. Joint director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the arrest.

Later, NCB officers arrested Dwayne Anthony Fernandes and two others from Dadar, and seized 500 gram of marijuana. After a raid in Powai, Ankush Arenja was arrested. NCB recovered 42 grams of hashish and ₹112,000 from him. According to NCB, Arenja used to receive contraband from Anand and supply it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani.

“NCB also arrested one Chris Costa from Goa in the same case,” said deputy director KPS Malhotra.

Earlier, on September 6, NCB had seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 gram of marijuana (including imported marijuana joints and capsules) and ₹185,200 and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah from Keshwani’s residence in Khar.

So far, NCB has arrested 16 people as part of its investigation. The other arrested accused are members of Rajput’s household staff, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant; actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik; and six alleged drug peddlers.

Showik’s statement to NCB reportedly mentioned Anand as a “supplier”.

NCB traced Keshwani on the basis of information provided by Kaizan Ebrahim, who was arrested by the agency on September 3 and granted bail soon after. In their bail plea, Chakraborty and Showik had contended that they were unfairly charged under section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as their alleged role in Rajput’s death is the same as Ebrahim’s who was granted bail within a day of his arrest. However, the special court instituted under the NDPS Act denied Chakraborty and Showik’s plea on Friday.

Chakraborty has maintained she is innocent. On the basis of a complaint she had filed earlier this week, Bandra police registered a first information report (FIR) on September 8, against Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Mitu Singh, as well as associate professor of cardiology at New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Tarun Kumar. Chakraborty has alleged Rajput’s sisters had supplied him prohibited medication on the basis of a prescription – that may be forged – from Dr Kumar.

On Friday, Chakraborty and Showik were remanded in judicial custody till September 22. Miranda, Sawant and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar are also in judicial custody. Keshwani is in NCB’s custody till September 14. Three others – Ebrahim, Karan Arora, Abbas Lakhani – were granted bail soon after their arrest.