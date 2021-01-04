e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / NCB raids across Mumbai: Actor detained, 2 drug dealers booked

NCB raids across Mumbai: Actor detained, 2 drug dealers booked

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:27 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a 22-year-old Tollywood actor and arrested a drug supplier during two raids recently conducted in Mira-Bhayander and Bandra. The agency is also on the look-out for a second dealer who fled during one of the raids.

According to the NCB officer, they first laid a trap at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra (West) railway station on Saturday and arrested Chand Shaikh. During his search, 400g mephedrone (MD) was found in the storage compartment of Shaikh’s two-wheeler.

After questioning Shaikh, NCB got another lead, and on Sunday a team raided the Crown Business Hotel near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayander (East), where they nabbed the actor. She was with alleged drug supplier Saeed Shaikh, who managed to flee before the NCB could nab him.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and said, “Contraband drugs were seized from the hotel and we are inquiring with the actress for further details.”

The drugs recovered from the hotel were allegedly sourced by Saeed, a resident of Mira-Bhayander. It was learnt that he is allegedly the main supplier of MD in Mumbai and Thane, said an NCB officer.

NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while the actor is being questioned.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In