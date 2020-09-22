NCP chief Sharad Pawar observes one-day fast in support of eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:16 IST

To express solidarity with eight Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties who were suspended, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar observed a one-day fast on Tuesday. He also criticised Harivansh Singh the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, saying that his behaviour was objectionable and does not suit the reputation of the Upper House.

“I have decided not to have meals today to express my support to the eight members of the Rajya Sabha. The members wanted a proper discussion on the farm bills but the deputy chairman chose to pass them without discussion and that too with a voice vote. His [Harivansh] actions do not suit the reputation of the House. He should have at least allowed the members to speak,” said Pawar while interacting with reporters at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point on Tuesday.

Pawar also questioned the intention of the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government over clearing three farm bills in haste that aim to bring reforms in the agriculture sector.

The eight MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current monsoon session by Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu for their “unruly behaviour” with the deputy chairperson on Sunday.

The MPs began a fast late on Monday against their suspension. On Tuesday morning, Singh met the protesting MPs and offered them tea but they refused.

“I’m happy that they didn’t touch the tea offered by the deputy chairman and continued their fast..,” Pawar added.

“I have never seen such behaviour by a presiding officer in any of the Houses where I was a member, in the last 50 years,” he said.

The ideas of Gandhi were never destroyed like this in the country before, Pawar said.

He also said the NCP didn’t support the bills. “Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha and Praful Patel in Rajya Sabha have clearly expressed the party’s stand on the bills. We have also opposed them but that didn’t make much difference,” Pawar said.

He also expressed support for the nationwide agitation organised by farmers’ organisations on September 25.

Questioning the intention of the Centre regarding the farm bills, Pawar said there was no reason to clear the bills in haste. “Parliamentarians doubt the Centre’s intention because the government is claiming to make the market free for all and also boasts that farmers can sell their produce wherever they want to in the country. At the same time, the government imposes a ban on the export of onions. There is a contradiction in what it is saying and doing,” the former Union agriculture minister pointed out.

The NCP leader also clarified that he could not attend the proceedings of the Upper House yesterday as he stayed in Mumbai to discuss the Maratha reservation issue following the stay on its implementation by the Supreme Court (SC).