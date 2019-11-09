Need proper road from Kharghar station to Sion-Panvel highway: Residents

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:25 IST

Navi Mumbai

The approach road, connecting the bus stand on Sion-Panvel highway to Kharghar railway station, is in a bad condition.

The muddy lane, despite being the official and designated road, has been ignored for more than five years.

The lane passes through the bushes, over the waterlogged patches and crosses a natural drain (nullah).

The City an Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) said the Public Works Department (PWD) is supposed to build a road.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer of Cidco, said, “The approach road is under the jurisdiction of PWD and they are responsible for developing the small patch of the approach road. We will have a meeting with both railway and PWD officials.”

The bus stop is convenient for passengers who can easily reach the station to catch the train. But, the approach road is a hurdle.

RR Solse, station manager, Kharghar, said, “A proper road should be built for the convenience of commuters.”

A PWD official refused to say much. “A meeting to discuss the issue with Cidco will be held.”

“The bus stop is properly located for the convenience of commuters. For many students and office-goers, it is a regular route,” said Dinesh Rana, 47, a Kamothe resident.

“I have complained to authorities. The extended monsoon has worsened the condition of the road,” said Rana.