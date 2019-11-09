e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Need proper road from Kharghar station to Sion-Panvel highway: Residents

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:25 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

The approach road, connecting the bus stand on Sion-Panvel highway to Kharghar railway station, is in a bad condition.

The muddy lane, despite being the official and designated road, has been ignored for more than five years.

The lane passes through the bushes, over the waterlogged patches and crosses a natural drain (nullah).

The City an Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) said the Public Works Department (PWD) is supposed to build a road.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer of Cidco, said, “The approach road is under the jurisdiction of PWD and they are responsible for developing the small patch of the approach road. We will have a meeting with both railway and PWD officials.”

The bus stop is convenient for passengers who can easily reach the station to catch the train. But, the approach road is a hurdle.

RR Solse, station manager, Kharghar, said, “A proper road should be built for the convenience of commuters.”

A PWD official refused to say much. “A meeting to discuss the issue with Cidco will be held.”

“The bus stop is properly located for the convenience of commuters. For many students and office-goers, it is a regular route,” said Dinesh Rana, 47, a Kamothe resident.

“I have complained to authorities. The extended monsoon has worsened the condition of the road,” said Rana.

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News